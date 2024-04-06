Dur-e-Fishan Saleem performs Umrah in Ramadan

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On the Jumma-tul-wida (last Friday) of Ramadan 2024, the ruling queen of Pakistan’s drama industry at the moment, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem embarked on the journey to Makkah with her family, for the Umrah pilgrimage.

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday night, the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ posted a four-visual gallery from her journey, and simply captioned, “Jumma tul wida,” with a white heart and crescent emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

One of the photos in the gallery captured the actor posing on her back near the famous Clock Tower of Makkah, while the brief clip in the following slide showed a huge crowd of pilgrims offering their prayers.