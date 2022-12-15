Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sends love, hugs via new pictures

The latest pictures of the famed actor and “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are going viral on social media.

Her viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. The clicks showed her smiling and making happy faces.

As usual, her latest social media post got millions of likes. Netizens came up with heartwarming comments.

The celebrity has millions of Instagram followers. She treats them to pictures and videos of her personal and professional endeavours.

Recently, the celebrity shared pictures of her eating cake.

Moreover, the clicks of her looking drop-dead gorgeous while flaunting her ethnic glam at a family wedding made rounds on the visual sharing platform.

Her latest appearance was in the superhit ARY Digital drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” in which she played the role of Mehak, a girl from a middle-class background who forcibly married Shamser (Danish Taimoor), the son of a business tycoon Nawab Dilawar (Nauman Ijaz).

However, they developed feelings for each other much to the displeasure of the patriarch’s family. He mended relationships with those whom he had hurt in his past.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” had a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The last episode of the riveting serial aired on December 14.

