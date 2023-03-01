Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stuns social media with latest pictures

Showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stunned netizens with her latest set of pictures going viral across social media sites.

On Friday, the ‘Kesi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor treated her 1.6 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a couple of new homely pictures of herself. “Unpaid post,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery.

The stunning clicks see Saleem ace an all-black look, comprising of a western style, button-down blouse and bottoms, paired with a dainty necklace and stacked rings. She sported natural hair and a no-makeup face for the pictures.

The post received love and likes from her millions of followers on the gram. Reacting to the post, a fan said that he is ready to pay for such a pretty picture.

To note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising new entrants in the showbiz industry and enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the platform.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ as the main protagonist, Mehak.

She also made her music video debut earlier this year with heartthrob singer Asim Azhar’s latest single ‘Dard’.

