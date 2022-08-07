Dur-e-Fishan Saleem ups her style game in new pictures

The uber-stylish pictures of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem have gone viral on social media platforms.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and shared a couple of pictures on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms. “Some very me pictures with fav pants and new found love for art is very evident,” read the caption on the four-picture gallery followed by a melting face emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The shared pictures see Dur-e-Fishan posing in a minimalist yet chic outfit, comprising of black flared pants and a white printed top. The celeb completed the look with a few rings, tinted face makeup and loose curls.

The viral picture gallery got over 65,000 hearts from her huge fanbase on the social platform, many of which also dropped heart-warming compliments for the actor.

Here is what they wrote in the comments bar. 😍😍 pretty😍😍

This Beautyyy😍😍😍

Queenie❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Beautiful❤️❤️❤️

Dure❤️❤️You the prettiest💫💫

great. Acting. In kaise Teri khudgharzi drama❤️❤️ Dur-e-Fishan boasts close to a million followers on her official Instagram handle and is usually quite consistent with her postings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has proven her talent within a short career span. She has superhit projects like ‘Bharaas’, ‘Pardes’, and a telefilm ‘Hangor’ in her acting credits. The actor is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, which airs every Wednesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) Also read: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s exquisite pictures go viral

Comments