Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s exquisite pictures go viral

Actor and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared her latest exquisite pictures and they are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures showed her posing for the camera in a black outfit. The clicks got thousands of likes from netizens.

There were heartwarming comments on the social media posts too. Here’s what they said.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posts pictures and videos of herself, her family time and professional life.

Previously, she gave a befitting reply to a troll who claimed that celebrities get their images doctored to look slim.

The Instagram user said that she saw the pictures from the wedding photographer’s page and asked why celebrities tend to get their images edited to look slim.

She added that it is the right time to decrease that complex.

“Be real and if not then why such celebrities fake about being real on their stories and posts on their (Insta)gram.”

The actor, in her response, denied her pictures being doctored. She called herself and authentic, adding that she owns her body because there is nothing more beautiful than curves.

The Pardes star is currently seen playing the female lead of Mehak in the superhit ARY Digital drama Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

The show is about a son of a business tycoon Shamsher – played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor – who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background.

