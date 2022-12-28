Dur-e-Fishan Saleem serves wedding style inspo: See pictures

The stylish new picture gallery posted by showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is viral on social media sites.

In the late hours on Wednesday, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with a bunch of new pictures posted on the feed.

"Just rare days of my friends taking my actual Candids," Saleem wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery on the social platform and added the hashtag 'Decemberistan'. The stunning snaps see the celebrity serve some wedding style goals while slaying her ethnic avatar in a black floor-length peshwas by ace designer Hussain Rehar. She styled the look with some complimenting statement jhumkas and kept the hair and makeup to minimal.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture gallery. Mashal Khan gets inspiration from Wednesday Addams: See pictures To note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising new entrants in the showbiz industry and enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ARY Digital's blockbuster serial 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' opposite heartthrob Danish Taimoor. The show aired its final episode 34 earlier this month.

