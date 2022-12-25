Mashal Khan gets inspiration from Wednesday Addams: See pictures

Mashal Khan believes she stands a chance to play the goth family girl, Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series and quite honestly we can’t seem to disagree either.

Like millions across the globe, it looks like Khan also binged watched the series in a go last month and can’t get over the spinoff about the Addams family.

So much so, that the celebrity is convinced that she belongs to the goth family, as goes by her Instagram bio which reads, “Member of the Addams’ family.”

In another picture gallery posted on the gram, Khan also captioned her all-black look as, “My Addams Family aesthetic,” and in all honesty, now that we see it, the resemblance is definitely there with her dark mane and sharp jawline quite like Wednesday.

If there is ever a desi version of the supernatural horror comedy show, we would love to see the ‘Khwab Nagar ki Shehzadi’ actor sporting two plaits with the significant umbrella of Wednesday Addams.

About ‘Wednesday’, the eight-episodic season of the Netflix series premiered last month on the streaming portal and successfully managed to top charts and smash numerous viewership records single-handedly.

The coming-of-age horror comedy, by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, stars American actor Jenna Ortega in the titular role along with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Percy Hynes White among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mashal Khan has given notable performances in ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi’ and ‘Thora Sa Haq’.

