Mashal Khan flaunts her “Addams Family aesthetic” in latest pictures

Pictures of actor and model Mashal Khan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mashal Khan shared the viral pictures on her Instagram. She looked stunning in a black kurta with earrings and make-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

She said that it was her “Addams Family aesthetic”. The photo album got thousands of likes.

Instagram users complimented her looks with their remarks and comments. A user called her “beautiful” while another said she looked gorgeous.

“This girl is on fire🔥” a netizen wrote. Another stated that she looked attractive in a black dress.

Related – Watch: Hammad Shoaib, Mashal Khan’s dance reel goes viral

Mashal Khan has millions of Instagram followers. Earlier, the celebrity turned heads on the social media application with her pictures which was the revival of her high school art-girl aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

Apart from modelling, she is a talented actor too. The celebrity is known for playing diverse roles with ease. She earned praise for her work in serials “Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi“, “Thora Sa Haq” and others.

Comments