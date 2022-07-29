Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins social media with her latest pictures

Actor and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared her new pictures that are going viral on social media platforms.

The viral pictures on Instagram saw her dressed in white attire. In the caption, the actor wrote humans are meant to experience every emotion deeply.

“I feel we are not meant to be happy all the time,” the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor wrote. “We are meant to experience every emotion fully and deeply and embrace both pleasure and pain so we can completely grow.”

She added: “Sunshine all the time makes a desert.”

The pictures got thousands of views from the application’s users. Here’s what they had to say.

The actor takes to the social media platform to share pictures of her personal and professional life with millions of followers.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has emerged as one of the top stars in our drama industry. She was lauded for her performances in superhit projects Bharaas and Pardes.

She is playing the leading role of Mehak in Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, which airs on ARY Digital which airs every Wednesday at ARY Digital.

The serial, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, tells the story of a son of a business tycoon Shamsher – played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor – who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background.

