Dur-e-Fishan writes sweet birthday message for mother

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem took to the social media application Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her mother.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ star shared a picture of her mother in the social media post.

“Happy birthday to my super stunning mama -❤️” the celebrity said. “May I forever have the grace and strength like you but never the impulsively overthinking overanalyzing nature like you. May your zest to live and love forever stay with us 🌟🌟💙 Say mashAllah and make a prayer for my mama🙏🙏”

Netizens also extended their birthday greetings to the actor’s mother with their comments.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital superhit serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ in which she plays the role of Mehak.

In ‘Kaisi Teri Khugarzi’, her character Mehak – who comes from a middle-class family – gets into a predicament when she refuses to return the love of a business tycoon’s son Shamsher, played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor.

The superhit serial has taken an interesting turn. Shamsher’s mother (Atiqa Odho) passes away but he did not know as he was busy in preparation for his sister-in-law Nida (Laiba Khan)’s wedding. But when he reaches his home, his father Nawabzada Dilawar (Noman Ijaz) throws him out with a threat.

Apart from the two leads, the cast also includes Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The project is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi‘ airs every Wednesday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

