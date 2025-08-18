Ishaq Dar expresses satisfaction over country’s economic development

LONDON: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, expressed satisfaction over the improvement in country’s economy, addressing the media in London during his three-day UK visit to strengthen Pakistan-UK relations, ARY News reported.

In his address to journalists, Ishaq Dar indicated Pakistan’s commitment to constitutional stability, stating, “We do not need 27th constitutional amendment as, we have already absorbed the 26th one.” Ishaq Dar declared that the country is on the track of progress, with notable development in the economy.

On regional security, Ishaq Dar accused India to be violating the recent ceasefire verbally and highlighted Pakistan’s alertness. “Pakistan is a peaceful country and we are peace-loving nation,” He said, “We want to keep friendly relations with our neighbors.” He further added that our relations with Afghanistan and Iran have improved. Ishaq Dar quoted Iranian official’s recent statement, indicating Pakistan as their “true friend.”

Ishaq Dar repeated peaceful behavior of Pakistan toward India but warned, “If India gives a threatening look, we will give our response with full force.”

Ishaq Dar, during his UK visit, lauded the land records digitisation and the incorporation of passport services, highlighting the launch of a pilot project by the Punjab Land Record Authority and the One Window Operation by IMPASS at the Pakistan High Commission in London, calling this a positive step to boost Pakistan-UK relations.

Ishaq Dar also proposed the development of an airport in Mirpur, modeled after Sialkot Airport, and made British parliamentarians sure that Pakistan is ready to purchase land for the project.

The visit highlights Ishaq Dar’s contributions to boost Pakistan-UK relations, indicating the improvement in country’s economy, and assuring UK that Pakistan is having rapid development in different sectors, and is ready to defend external threats to being an independent nation.

Earlier before his UK visit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) that approved 28 major development projects across Pakistan.