ECNEC approves 28 projects under Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) that approved 28 major development projects across Pakistan, ARY News reported.



The ECNEC meeting was held in Islamabad today and was attended by federal ministers, provincial planning officials, secretaries from key divisions, and representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and the National Highway Authority.

During the meeting, a range of initiatives on critical sectors, including energy, education, health, environment, infrastructure, and public administration, were discussed.

According to the official statement, the 28 major development projects are designed to enhance sustainable growth. Ishaq Dar repeated the government’s decision to build a strong economy by supporting institutional frameworks and ensuring efficient public service delivery.

Some of the significant initiatives include the enhancement of energy infrastructure to accommodate increasing demand, improvements in educational facilities and digital learning platforms, and reforms in the health sector that focus on modernising hospitals.

Additionally, there are programs aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability and strategic infrastructure development in areas that are currently facing a lack of sufficient support.

Ishaq Dar emphasised that 28 major development projects as part of a broader strategy to build the basis for economic recovery and prosperity. These projects are likely to create employment, improve service delivery, and enhance regional connectivity.

