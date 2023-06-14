Dust storm likely to hit Karachi today, forecasts PMD

KARACHI: Dust storm likely to hit Karachi today (Wednesday) as cyclone Biparjoy coming nearer to Pakistan’s coastal belt, said Pakistan Meteorological Department, ARY News reported.

According to the latest alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Cyclone Biparjoy had moved further north-northwestward

The PMD in its advisory said that Karachi is likely to receive rain with a light dust storm at the speed of 20 to 30km today.

The cyclone will landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening and severe rains can hit Sindh’s Tharparkar, Sujawal, Umerkot, Mirpur Sakro and other parts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman warned that Karachi “will likely” face urban flooding given the scale and intensity of the winds.

Taking to Twitter, the senator wrote: “Biparjoy Cyclone is real. Without panicking, people need to take PDMA Sindh and PDMA Balochistan advisories seriously for the coastal areas.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed that a total of 56,895 people had been evacuated from three districts in Sindh — Badin, Sujawal and Thatta.