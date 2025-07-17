Dustin Poirier breaks down in tears ahead of UFC 318 — Watch now

Dustin Poirier was overcome with emotion during a recent interview as he prepares to step into the Octagon against Max Holloway for the final time at UFC 318.

The veteran fighter, who is set to face BMF champion Max Holloway on Saturday night, couldn’t hold back tears after being surprised with heartfelt retirement letters.

During the interview with ESPN, Poirier was visibly emotional when he was presented with letters from people close to him.

Among those who shared their thoughts were comedian Theo Von, American Top Team coach Mike Brown, his long-time manager, and a former training partner.

The letters were meant to honour the Dustin Poirier’s remarkable career and dedication to the sport.

Although the moment brought a few smiles, Dustin Poirier spent most of the video trying to hold back tears.

The 36-year-old struggled to read one letter aloud and eventually had to stop, saying he wanted to keep it but couldn’t continue reading due to the emotional weight of the words.

Dustin Poirier, known as “The Diamond,” has made it clear that he’s trying to stay focused on his last fight and not get distracted by the emotions surrounding his retirement.

However, the surprise tribute made it clear how much he means to those around him.

Despite the emotions, Dustin Poirier also spoke confidently about his upcoming clash with Max Holloway.

He shared how he plans to use his timing and power to secure a final win inside the Octagon.

UFC 318 marks the end of an era for Dustin Poirier, whose career has been defined by grit, resilience, and high-level performances.

As he prepares for his farewell, fans and the MMA community are rallying around him in support, recognising the legacy he leaves behind.