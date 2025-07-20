Max Holloway retains lightweight title with unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier

Max Holloway successfully defended his UFC lightweight title with a dominant performance over Dustin Poirier, securing a unanimous decision victory in the UFC 318 main event after five intense rounds.

Latest UFC News

The 33-year-old champion showed why he remains one of the most feared strikers in the division, outlanding Poirier by a wide margin and controlling the pace of the bout.

Holloway finished the fight with 186 landed strikes, compared to Poirier’s 114, and also recorded a knockout takedown and over 90 seconds of ground control.

The fight opened with a high-paced first round, where Holloway set the tone early with a powerful takedown and 28 significant strikes.

Dustin Poirier, though less active, managed to land 14 strikes. The second round saw Holloway continue to press forward, landing 76 strikes and adding valuable ground control time.

Dustin Poirier answered with a strong third round, scoring a knockout takedown and attempting a submission while bringing his strike total up to 40.

However, Max Holloway regained momentum in the fourth, overwhelming Poirier with 108 strikes against Poirier’s 64.

MAX HOLLOWAY POINTS TO THE GROUND AND STANDS AND BANGS WITH DUSTIN POIRIER TO END THE FIGHT LEGENDARY! #UFC318pic.twitter.com/rwzQbh4VD9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 20, 2025

The final round mirrored the fourth in intensity, though neither fighter attempted takedowns or submissions.

Holloway closed the bout with a total of 186 strikes, compared to Poirier’s 114, cementing his dominance throughout the contest.

Judges awarded the fight to Max Holloway via unanimous decision, confirming his status as the reigning lightweight champion.

KEEPING HIS BELT 💪@BlessedMMA earns the UD victory tonight in enemy territory! [ #UFC318 ] pic.twitter.com/lJlBTpYOWU — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2025

The win is another statement for Holloway, who continues to shine at the top of one of the UFC’s toughest divisions.

Dustin Poirier, 36, put up a valiant effort but struggled to keep up with Holloway’s pace and volume.

It is important to note that this was Dustin Poirier’s final UFC fight. The 36-year-old veteran, who has long been a fan favourite for his warrior spirit, had earlier confirmed that UFC 318 would mark his retirement.

Poirier appeared emotional in the lead-up to the bout, especially during a recent interview where he reflected on his career and legacy.

Though the result didn’t go his way, Poirier bowed out with heart and determination in a classic battle against one of the sport’s elite.

Also Read: Dustin Poirier breaks down in tears ahead of UFC 318 — Watch now