Dutch actor Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch actor, model and media personality, Donny Roelvink, son of folk singer Dries Roelvink, has converted to Islam.

Dutch actor, Donny Roelvink, 27, who went through a major accident during a shoot last year, embraced Islam on Friday, April 19, as he was seen reciting his Shahadah at a mosque in a viral Instagram video.

As reported by a Dutch newspaper, Roelvink said in a video message, “I don’t think many people have noticed that I had a special day yesterday.”

He continued, “Images were taken of this, posted online and widely reported in the media. That was to be expected when I do that in the presence of a large group of people.”

Speaking about his decision to convert to the fastest-growing religion, Roelvink stated, “I do this for myself and for no other reason.”

Overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation messages on his conversion, the celebrity added, “These are wonderful messages and I would like to thank you for that. I don’t think I’m in that position yet at all. I am learning in this process and I hope that is respected.”

Moreover, Roelvink mentioned that he has been visiting the mosque for the past few weeks, whereas he also observed Ramadan this year and is diving deep into the teachings of the Quran.

