K-pop singer Daud Kim announces to build mosque in Korea

K-pop singer and YouTuber Daud Kim, who embraced Islam in 2019, announced the construction of a mosque in South Korea.

Formerly known as Jay Kim, the K-pop artist, who converted to Islam five years ago and changed his first name to Daud, has now announced the building of a mosque in Incheon, South Korea, and requested his fans for financial assistance in the same.

With the picture post, showing the legal documents of the land he has bought for the mosque, Kim shared earlier this week, “Finally, with your help, I have signed a contract for land to build Masjid in Incheon.”

He continued in the caption, “This place will soon become a mosque. I can‘t believe this day has come… I plan to build a prayer place and an Islamic podcast studio for Da’wah to Koreans 🇰🇷❤️ I believe that It‘s truly a huge step. There will be many hardships but I believe I can do it. Until the day when every street in Korea is filled with beautiful Azan. I will do my best.”

Further listing down the details of his bank account to receive monetary assistance, Kim added, “And I need financial help to complete the building. If you would like to help, please donate here.”

Millions of fans liked the posts and extended their best wishes to Kim on his mission.

