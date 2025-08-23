Dutch foreign minister resigns over govt’s Gaza policy

THE HAGUE: Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, part of a caretaker government, quit his cabinet post on Friday ahead of schedule over the government’s position on Israel’s war in Gaza, he told reporters.

He said the government did not support additional measures against Israel over Gaza and plans for the occupied West Bank.

“I have felt pushback in the cabinet for additional measures,” he said, adding he would formally tender his resignation.

The Dutch government collapsed on June 3, and the caretaker minority government is expected to stay in place until a coalition government is formed after October elections, which may take months.

Israel has launched a military offensive aimed at seizing control of Gaza City, relocating civilians to the south, dismantling Hamas and creating pressure for hostage releases.

Earlier on Friday a global hunger monitor determined people in Gaza City and its surroundings were officially suffering from famine.

Read More: Dutch police arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Israel this week gave final approval to plans to construct a settlement that would bisect the occupied West Bank and fragment territory Palestinians seek for an independent state.