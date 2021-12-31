Dwayne Johnson speaks upon return to Fast and Furious franchise

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson turned down Vin Diesel’s request of making a return to the Fast and Furious film franchise, a report by the US-based news agency Indie Wire.

It is pertinent to mention that the two celebrities butted heads during the making of The Fate of the Furious. In November, Vin Diesel star made a request to Dwayne Johnson to forget what happened between them and come on board to work in the upcoming instalment titled Fast 10.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he had stated on Instagram. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house.

“There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

The WWE superstar, in an interview, said that he had not taken the request well and claimed that Vin Diesel was showing his manipulative side by dragging his own children and deceased actor Paul Walker’s death into the matter.

He claimed that they both had reached a conclusion that he will not be working in the Fast and Furious films, adding that he would keep supporting the cast and wish for the franchise’s success but that there was no chance of him to return to the series.

He mentioned that it was unfortunate to see the feud had made the matters worse but was confident of the films living up to expectations.

