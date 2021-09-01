Dwayne Johnson left shocked by doppelganger, reacts hilariously!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been left in shock thanks to a man who shares an uncanny resemblance with the Hollywood superstar!

Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a tweet with a picture of himself next to Alabama police officer Lt. Eric Fields who appears to be Johnson’s exact doppelganger, and his reaction was nothing short of hilarious!

“Oh (expletive)! Wow,” he tweeted, saying, “Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.” He even extended a fun invite to Fields for some drinks, offering him his signature tequila.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Fields even responded back, and from the looks of it, already received his drink from The Rock! “Thanks brother & cheers,” he tweeted back at Dwayne Johnson, with a picture of himself with a bottle of tequila in his hand.

Do you see the resemblance between the police officer and the Hollywood superstar? We’re almost spooked by it, as are many netizens across Johnson’s Twitter, with one even inquiring, “But like seriously, did you guys do ancestry DNA just in case? Cause that would be pretty funny if you were really long lost cousins or something.”

But like seriously did you guys do ancestry dna just in case? Cause that would be pretty funny if you were really long lost cousins or something 🤷‍♀️ — Kris Hysler (@krishysler) August 31, 2021

Some are ‘genuinely’ confused between the two, and we totally get them!

I’m genuinely confused. Are these both pictures of The Rock, both of the cop, or one of each??? — Problematic Panda (@NopeNotEbs) August 31, 2021

Is that not the rock?😭💀 — KalebSale (@Kaleb_Sale) August 31, 2021

I thought this was a post trying to be funny because it’s obviously the rock as the police officer — Big Fred (@Minco_51) August 31, 2021

What do you think?