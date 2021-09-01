Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson left shocked by doppelganger, reacts hilariously!

test

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been left in shock thanks to a man who shares an uncanny resemblance with the Hollywood superstar!

Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a tweet with a picture of himself next to Alabama police officer Lt. Eric Fields who appears to be Johnson’s exact doppelganger, and his reaction was nothing short of hilarious!

Oh (expletive)! Wow,” he tweeted, saying, “Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.” He even extended a fun invite to Fields for some drinks, offering him his signature tequila.

“One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em,” said Dwayne Johnson.

Fields even responded back, and from the looks of it, already received his drink from The Rock! “Thanks brother & cheers,” he tweeted back at Dwayne Johnson, with a picture of himself with a bottle of tequila in his hand.

Do you see the resemblance between the police officer and the Hollywood superstar? We’re almost spooked by it, as are many netizens across Johnson’s Twitter, with one even inquiring, “But like seriously, did you guys do ancestry DNA just in case? Cause that would be pretty funny if you were really long lost cousins or something.”

Some are ‘genuinely’ confused between the two, and we totally get them!

What do you think?

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.