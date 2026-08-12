Dwayne Johnson reveals plans to pursue new career

Dwayne Johnson revealed his new interest and thought of shifting his career.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the former wrestler shared his musical journey as he has released a heartfelt ballad, Your Dad, which is featured on the new Disney live-action Moana. Johnson further mentioned, “I always like to say I sing from the heart and I sing in keys that don’t exist. So it’s a good combo”.

Moreover, the Hollywood A-Lister mentioned some of the musical artists who inspired him, including Willie Nelson, who gifted him his favorite guitar. He said, “At a very early age, my deep influences were Sam Cooke, Elvis, George Jones, Merle Haggard, even Johnny Paycheck. Guys like that who just were on top of their genres, and also Willie Nelson, who, as a matter of fact, gave me my first guitar.”

Adding, “You know the Trigger guitar he has? The historic one? I guess Martin only made 100 of those, and as a birthday gift, ’cause I was such a huge fan, he gave me one of those,” recalled Johnson. “I mean, I play like dog s— compared to him, but it’s still a cool gift. Anyway, that’s my musical start.”

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The Rock was born in a Polynesian family where he grew up surrounded by music. His wife, Lauren Hashian, revealed. “I think growing up in a Polynesian household, you’re always singing. And his mother’s always playing ukulele. She carries a ukulele with her everywhere she goes.” Noting, “He grew up with music all around, and he’s a really great singer.”

“When we were first dating, we had a karaoke machine in our house. We’d have a date, I’d even make a drink, and we’d sing karaoke for fun!” she further added.

However, after Your Dad, the Hollywood star expressed his desire to explore different music styles. He added, “Maybe something in just the old-school soul genre, with some country flavor. I love old-school soul”.

It is pertinent to mention that Dwayne Johnson has showcased his musical talent through several songs in the new Disney live-action Moana, including You’re Welcome.