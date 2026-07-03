Dwayne Johnson spills tea on 'Moana 3' production during interview

During a Variety interview, Dwayne Johnson confirmed news of the Moana 3 animation being under production.

In the press conference, he noted, “Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes”. The movie star, who played the tattooed demigod Maui in the live-action adaptation, revealed that Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller will return as writers.

Dwayne stated, “But first, live-action Moana, we’ll let that come out first. We have the amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen Moana 3”.

The first Moana movie was released in 2016 and grossed $680 million worldwide. Moana 2 came out in 2024 and eventually earned $1.059 billion worldwide. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the upcoming film in February while discussing the future of the franchise.

“Moana remained an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui,” Bob said in a press release at that time.

For those unversed, the live-action remake of Moana is set for release in theaters on July 10, 2026.