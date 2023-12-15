The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson to lead film about MMA fighter Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been locked to essay legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr in an upcoming film about him, titled ‘The Smashing Machine’.

As reported by foreign entertainment outlets, actor, producer and former wrestler, Dwayne Johnson is set to take on his ‘most dramatic role’ yet, of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter and UFC Champion Mark Kerr in an upcoming feature film by A24, ‘The Smashing Machine’.

According to the details, the title will be written and directed by filmmaker Benny Safdie, also marking his solo directorial debut, apart from his elder brother Josh, of the Safdie Brothers. On the other hand, Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions and Safdie’s banner Out for the Count, along with Eli Bush and David Koplan will produce the biopic by A24.

As per the synopsis, “‘The Smashing Machine’ is a drama based on the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career as he struggled with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.”

Notably, American former wrestler and an MMA legend, Kerr was a two-time champion of the UFC Heavyweight Tournament and the winner of the World Vale Tudo Championship. He also won over two dozen MMA titles throughout his career span.

