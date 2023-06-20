Keanu Reeves refused role in Dwayne Johnson’s 7.2 bln franchise

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson revealed that fellow celebrity Keanu Reeves refused to work in the ‘Fast and Furious‘ spinoff film ‘Hobbs and Shaw‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dwayne Johnson said Keanu Reeves was approached to essay the Director of the mysterious and technologically advanced terrorist organization Eteon before the script was drafted in ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hobbs & Shaw (@hobbsandshaw)

However, the producers could not get him on board due to creative differences. The World Wrestling Entertainment superstar added that they decided the character to be faceless.

“And then what we also did at the end was we left the ominous voice faceless,” she said. “So, for some time, I think you guys have heard the rumour that it was going to be a bit of a John Wick, all disguised. But then we left it there [with] a few people in mind.

“Originally, Keanu was the goal. We were talking, and it just didn’t feel right creatively. …He and I talked, and I totally got it. And it wound up being the best thing, so now we leave that open for the future.”

Related – Dwayne Johnson rejected lead role in multi-billion franchise

‘Hobbs and Shaw‘ was the franchise’s ninth film and the first spinoff movie. It showed Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and British mercenary Deckard Shaw putting their rivalry aside and working together to stop a genetically enhanced supervillain Brixton.

Related – Charlize Theron speaks up about Keanu Reeves project

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprised their role of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively. Idris Elbas played the antagonist in the buddy cop action film.

The cast also includes WWE superstar Joe Anoa’i aka Roman Reigns, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González, Eddie Marsan, Eliana Sua, Cliff Curtis, Lori Pelenise Tuisano, John Tui, Joshua Mauga, Rob Delaney and others.

The David Leitch-directed film was released in 2019.