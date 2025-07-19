Dylan Dreyer announces separation from husband Brian Fichera

NBC’s Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has formally announced her separation from her husband Brian Fichera after 12 years of marriage.

Dylan Dreyer announced this via Instagram on July 18, 2025, where she expressed thanks for the support she’s received from fans and emphasised the couple’s devotion to jointly parenting their three sons.

“For a long time, I’ve shared my family with all of you, which includes the good and the bad times, along with all the wonderful memories. A few months ago, Brian and I decided to separate. We began as friends, and we will continue to be good friends,” she stated.

Dreyer, 43, and Fichera, 38, met each other while they were working at Boston’s WHDH news station and tied the knot in October 2012.

Over the years, they became parents of three sons: Calvin (born 2016), Oliver (born 2020), and Russell “Rusty” (born 2021). The couple has been candid about their journey through secondary infertility and the joys of parenthood.

The Dylan Dreyer separation comes after a period of widespread speculation, including her not wearing a wedding ring during current broadcasts and the couple’s decision to sell their New York City condo for $2.5 million late last year.

Despite the separation, they still appear together at family events, including the Fourth of July and the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Professionally, Dylan Dreyer remains a celebrity on NBC’s Today show and is still hosting Earth Odyssey, an educational wildlife series. Brian Fichera is a freelance producer and cameraman who also works with NBC News.

The Dylan Dreyer separation has been met with broad popularity and by colleagues, who respect the couple’s transparency and dedication to their children.

So far, no divorce filings have been reported. According to sources close to the family, both Dreyer and Fichera are confirmed to focus on maintaining a stable family life for their sons.