Dylan Sprouse expresses his excitement of becoming a girl dad

Dylan Sprouse shared his excitement about becoming a girl dad.

On August 4, he appeared in a recent interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, and he shared his excitement with Amanda Hirsch about becoming a father, especially a girl dad.

The 33-year-old American actor admitted to Hirsch that he is “extremely excited” to welcome a baby girl with his wife Barbara Palvin. He went on to reveal that his daughter will be the “first Sprouse girl born in a very long time.”

Read More: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child.

Sprouse explained, “We have a very small family in general, but this is the first Sprouse girl in a very long time, which makes me nervous because I come from a family of just boys. So, my dad can’t really help me understand this.”

He continued, “In terms of raising a baby girl, it’s completely unknown to me. However, I’m very excited because all my buddies who have boys seem like they’re undergoing like a traumatic experience”.

Notably, this comes after Sprouse announced that he is expecting his first baby with his wife, who is a Hungarian model and actress by profession, at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May of this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, who started dating in 2018, tied the knot in July 2023.