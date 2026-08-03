E-challan: Citizens can now challenge e-tickets online

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has introduced an online review facility for citizens who receive incorrect e-challans, allowing them to challenge violations and submit evidence digitally.

Under the new system, citizens can log in to the e-challan website and access the review section, where they can upload relevant evidence to support their claims.

The authority said that if an e-challan is found to have been issued incorrectly after verification, it will be cancelled within 24 hours.

Officials have urged citizens to use the review facility only for genuine complaints to ensure the system remains effective and accessible for those who need it.

The initiative is aimed at improving transparency in the e-challan system and providing a convenient mechanism for resolving errors while encouraging responsible road behaviour among citizens.

Read more: E-challan: Karachi traffic police issue important update

Earlier this year, the traffic police in Karachi introduced new measures to penalize motorists driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to reports, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that the growing trend of wrong-way driving in Karachi has become a serious concern, adding that officers had now been equipped with modern gadgets to issue challans more effectively across Karachi.

He further announced that a Special Traffic Flow Unit would soon be deployed on key roads in Karachi to improve traffic discipline. According to officials, around 36 locations in Karachi had been identified where wrong-way violations are most frequent.

Pir Muhammad Shah also highlighted that while the faceless tracking system (e-challan) had been introduced, it is not yet fully operational across Karachi. He noted that the system had replaced manual challans, bringing both advantages and challenges.

The DIG Traffic revealed that the faceless tracking system is currently not available on University Road, one of the busiest arteries of Karachi.