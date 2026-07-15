E-challan: Karachi traffic police issue important update

Karachi traffic police have warned the public about fraudulent SMS messages and fake e-challan notifications being circulated by scammers impersonating the official 1915 helpline.

Karachi traffic police said some fraudsters are sending deceptive text messages claiming to be from the 1915 service in an attempt to mislead citizens.

Authorities have advised the public not to act on any suspicious SMS messages, links or e-challan notifications without first verifying their authenticity.

Karachi traffic police said official messages are issued only through authorised channels and urged citizens not to click on unverified links or share personal or financial information in response to such messages.

Anyone who receives a suspicious SMS or e-challan notification has been advised to contact the Traffic Police helpline on 1915 to verify its authenticity before taking any action.

Read more: Karachi: E-challan expansion and new fines announced

Earlier this year, the traffic police in Karachi introduced new measures to penalize motorists driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to reports, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that the growing trend of wrong-way driving in Karachi has become a serious concern, adding that officers had now been equipped with modern gadgets to issue challans more effectively across Karachi.

He further announced that a Special Traffic Flow Unit would soon be deployed on key roads in Karachi to improve traffic discipline. According to officials, around 36 locations in Karachi had been identified where wrong-way violations are most frequent.

Pir Muhammad Shah also highlighted that while the faceless tracking system (e-challan) had been introduced, it is not yet fully operational across Karachi. He noted that the system had replaced manual challans, bringing both advantages and challenges.

The DIG Traffic revealed that the faceless tracking system is currently not available on University Road, one of the busiest arteries of Karachi.