KARACHI: In a major move to curb traffic violations, the traffic police in Karachi have introduced new measures to penalize motorists driving on the wrong side of the road, ARY News reported.

According to reports, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that the growing trend of wrong-way driving in Karachi has become a serious concern, adding that officers have now been equipped with modern gadgets to issue challans more effectively across Karachi.

He further announced that a Special Traffic Flow Unit will soon be deployed on key roads in Karachi to improve traffic discipline. According to officials, around 36 locations in Karachi have been identified where wrong-way violations are most frequent, and targeted enforcement will be carried out at these نقاط.

Pir Muhammad Shah also highlighted that while the faceless tracking system (e-challan) has been introduced, it is not yet fully operational across Karachi. He noted that the system has replaced manual challans, bringing both advantages and challenges.

The DIG Traffic revealed that the faceless tracking system is currently not available on University Road, one of the busiest arteries of Karachi.

He added that starting June, strict action will also be taken against lane violations on Shahrah-e-Faisal, as authorities intensify efforts to improve overall traffic management in Karachi.

Also Read: New speed limit enforced on Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued directives to the authorities concerned for submission of response related to pleas against the e-challan system, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SHC hearing concerning applications related to traffic violations under the e-Challan system highlighted a lack of response from key government officials. The Chief Secretary, Secretary of Local Government, DG KDA, and the Mayor have not submitted their replies on this critical matter, with only the Transport Department providing input.

Lawyer Tariq Mansoor, representing public interest concerns in Karachi, stated that these applications relate to public safety and are presently deemed non-admissible.

The Transport Department’s counsel noted that the introduction of the e-Challan system has led to a 40% reduction in traffic accidents. Additionally, the department highlighted a significant rise in fines, with penalties in 2023 having increased from one thousand to five thousand percent compared to previous rates.