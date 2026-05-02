KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have increased the speed limit on Shahrah-e-Faisal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the DIG Traffic Office, the new speed limits have been implemented to improve traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Under the revised rules:

Heavy transport vehicles (HTV), including buses and trucks, are restricted to 30 km/h.

Cars, light transport vehicles (LTV), and motorcycles are allowed a maximum speed of 70 km/h.

In a statement shared on social media, Sindh Police said the measure aims to enhance road safety and reduce accidents across the city.

The police urged the citizens to strictly follow the new speed limits to avoid fines and help maintain smoother traffic conditions.

Notably, in November last year, speed limits were set at 60 km/h for light vehicles and motorcycles, while heavy traffic was restricted to 30 km/h on major roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Read More: E-challan: SHC issues directives for authorities

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued directives to the authorities concerned for submission of response related to pleas against e-challan system, ARY News reported.

As per details, SHC hearing concerning applications related to traffic violations under the e-Challan system highlighted a lack of response from key government officials. The Chief Secretary, Secretary of Local Government, DG KDA, and the Mayor have not submitted their replies on this critical matter, with only the Transport Department providing input.

Lawyer Tariq Mansoor, representing public interest concerns in Karachi, stated that these applications relate to public safety and are presently deemed non-admissible.

The Transport Department’s counsel noted that the introduction of the e-Challan system has led to a 40% reduction in traffic accidents. Additionally, the department highlighted a significant rise in fines, with penalties in 2023 having increased from one thousand to five thousand percent compared to previous rates.