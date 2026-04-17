E-Challan system launched in another city

An AI-based E-Challan system has been introduced in another city of Punjab, Khanewal, authorities have said.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the modern AI-based E-challan system has now been formally launched in Khanewal.

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Officials stressed that effective monitoring of traffic violations and ensuring swift enforcement of the law has been made possible through the AI-based E-challan system.

Using advanced Safe City technology, offences such as speeding, lane violations and other breaches of traffic rules are being detected automatically, so as to ensure public safety, Punjab Safe Cities Authority added.

Authorities have also urged residents to comply with traffic regulations and help ensure safer travel.