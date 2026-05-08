KARACHI: Traffic police in the port city of Pakistan have come under public attention after videos surfaced online showing officials photographing motorcycles parked inside a factory premises before issuing e-challans, ARY News reported.

According to reports, traffic police personnel in Karachi were seen taking pictures of motorcycles parked in a factory parking area during extreme heat conditions. The incident gained traction after a factory employee recorded a video of the officials and shared it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

Following the circulation of the footage, traffic police authorities in Karachi clarified that e-challans were being issued only to motorcycles carrying broken, incomplete, or unclear number plates. Officials said the photographs were taken as part of a verification and awareness campaign aimed at ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.

According to police officials, the relevant companies and employees had already been instructed to install original and clearly visible number plates on their motorcycles before the operation was carried out. Authorities also stated that the viral video from Karachi was recorded several days earlier.

Traffic authorities have once again advised citizens to use government-approved and properly visible number plates to avoid penalties under the ongoing enforcement campaign.

Also Read: Karachi motorbike riders defeat e-challan system: DIG Traffic

Earlier, the Karachi Traffic Police had decided to launch a large-scale crackdown against vehicles and motorcycles displaying fancy or non-approved number plates, starting March 30, 2026.

Authorities have warned all vehicle owners to replace such number plates with officially approved ones before the deadline. Strict action will be taken against violators after March 30, with no leniency.

A joint operation will be carried out by traffic police, district police, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), excise police, and the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). Checkpoints will be set up at multiple locations across the city to intercept vehicles with fancy, altered, covered, or missing number plates.

Officials stated that non-standard and decorative number plates pose a serious security risk. Criminals often use unregistered or fancy plates to conceal their identity during illegal activities. Despite thousands of fines issued, citizens have continued to ignore regulations, prompting authorities to take stricter measures, police said.

The traffic police emphasized that violators will not only be fined but may also have their vehicles or motorcycles impounded. Heavy penalties will be imposed on those found breaking the law.

Citizens have been instructed to use only official number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. Any unauthorized modifications or so-called fancy plates must be removed immediately, or enforcement officers will take action on the spot.

According to officials, more than 23,000 vehicles and motorcycles have been blacklisted under the e-challan system since its launch in October 2025. These vehicles were flagged for covering or removing number plates to evade detection.