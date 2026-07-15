E-passport: Pakistan announces new fee structure for 2026

Islamabad: Pakistan has announced a new fee structure for its e-passports as the government accelerates the transition from traditional passports to biometric travel documents.

The e-passport contains an embedded electronic chip that stores the holder’s biometric and personal information, while it complies with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The new e-passports include an NFC chip, laser engraving, and infrared and ultraviolet security features.

Authorities say these measures will improve identity verification at airports, making the process faster and more secure.

The government says the e-passport meets international standards, enabling Pakistani travelers to use e-gates at airports around the world, reducing waiting times at immigration.

Cash payments have also been discontinued at passport offices nationwide, and passport fees will now be paid entirely through an online, cashless system, after which citizens will no longer need to make repeated visits to passport offices.

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The government of Pakistan has also introduced a revised fee structure for 2026.

Under the new fee structure for a 36-page e-passport valid for five years, the normal fee has been set at Rs.9,000, while the urgent service will cost Rs.15,000.

A 10-year 36-page e-passport will cost Rs.13,500 under the normal service and Rs.22,500 under the urgent service.

For a 72-page e-passport valid for five years, the normal fee has been fixed at Rs.16,500, while the urgent service will cost Rs.27,000.

A 10-year 72-page e-passport will cost Rs.24,750 under the normal service and Rs.40,500 under the urgent service.

Officials say the introduction of e-passports will strengthen security, improve border management, and provide faster and more efficient travel services for Pakistani citizens, particularly those living abroad.