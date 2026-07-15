ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to gradually phase out traditional machine-readable passports (MRPs) and replace them with a fully integrated e-passport system, allowing citizens to apply for passports, pay fees online and receive the document at their doorstep.

Director General of Passports Muhammad Abdul Khaliq said the move is aimed at modernising the country’s travel document system and streamlining passport services through digital technology.

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Speaking on ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera, Khaliq said Pakistan issued its first e-passport in 2022, but the system at the time was not fully integrated with international e-gates.

He said the system was upgraded in 2025 and now meets international standards. The new e-passports incorporate laser engraving technology and digital security certificates, making them significantly more resistant to forgery.

According to the DG Passports, the digital data embedded in the e-passport can be verified instantly at e-gates worldwide, reducing lengthy immigration checks and waiting times for Pakistani travellers.

He added that Pakistan’s registration process with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is under way. Once completed, Pakistani e-passports will be compatible with e-gates more widely across the world.

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Under the new system, citizens will be able to submit passport applications through a mobile app, upload photographs and supporting documents, and pay fees online from anywhere in the world.

The system will be integrated with NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application.

Khaliq said applicants facing difficulties with biometric verification or online submissions would still be able to visit the nearest passport office or NADRA centre to complete the process without having to endure long queues.

He added that, where required, interviews could also be conducted online, while supporting documents would be accepted in digital format. Passport fees will be payable through mobile banking applications and digital wallets, making the process faster, more transparent and more convenient for applicants.