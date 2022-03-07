Here is how e-tagging of street crime suspects will work in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have prepared a draft law for e-tagging of street criminals with Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon saying that 11,000 suspects will be placed under electronic monitoring, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the draft law prepared by AIG Karachi, this will be the first time the police will use the technology in Pakistan and anyone found involved in repeating a crime will be monitored for two years through e-tagging.

The suspect could only acquire bail after submitting an affidavit assuring that he would not go out of a certain area during the period of electronic surveillance.

The GPS device will be monitoring the live movement of the suspect and if he is found involved in any criminal activity again then the punishment will be multiplied.

The suspects in street crime cases will be allowed to stay at their homes rather than being jailed and will be monitored on the same footing as fourth schedule suspects.

Speaking regarding the law, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that he was thankful to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah who approved their recommendations for e-tagging of the suspects.

“This practice is being followed globally against suspects involved in repeating crimes and the monitoring will be carried out after formal approval from the court,” he said and further claimed that Karachi has the lowest crime rate than other major cities globally.

He further lamented that the ratio of convictions in street crime cases is also low, enabling suspect to go scoot-free.

