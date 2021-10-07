EA makes major announcement about future ‘FIFA’ games

Electronic Arts have hinted that it may retire the title name “FIFA” for its future projects, according to its blog post.

The gaming giant said that they were proud of FIFA 22 due to its success and were looking forward to witnessing the excitement of the gamers from across the world.

EA, sharing statistics, stated that 9.1 million players have already are part of the game whereas a staggering 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads were created and 460 million matches were played.

The company says it will continue to deliver amazing experiences in the ongoing football season, adding that they are getting focused on the franchise’s future.

“We’re here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere,” the post read. “To do that, we start by listening to our players. “We hear consistently that what matters most is growing the global community, creating innovative football experiences across new platforms, a commitment to every level of the sport including grassroots, and accelerating the elevation of the women’s game.”

It mentioned that licensed partners come together for providing access to over 17,000 athletes from around the world along with more than 700 teams and proximately 30 leagues in 100 venues across the world.

It mentioned that they invest in the partnerships and licensing deals that are meaningful for the players which makes their projects the only platform where European competition and leagues from across the world can be authentically played.

It claimed that the license deals will continue to yield dividends in the future. now and for many years to come.

“As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

