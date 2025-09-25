Eagles place LB Nolan Smith Jr. on injured reserve

September 24—The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. on injured reserve Wednesday.

NFL Network reported Smith aggravated a triceps injury that required surgery in the offseason.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett and rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper also were placed on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning all three players will be required to miss at least the next four games for Philadelphia.

Smith has recorded 10 tackles and a forced fumble in three games this season. He has yet to record a sack after registering 6.5 last season and another four more in the playoffs.

The Eagles (3-0) have just three sacks as a team on the season heading into Sunday’s game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0).

Smith, 24, has 70 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 36 career regular-season games since being selected by Philadelphia with the 30th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Bennett, 25, has six tackles in three games this season after being acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders during training camp. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Cooper, 23, is nursing a shoulder injury. He has yet to reel in a catch thus far in 2025.

Also on Wednesday, the Eagles signed linebacker Lance Dixon, defensive back Eli Ricks and wideout Quez Watkins to the practice squad.

Earlier this month, an early goal by defender Nayef Aguerd gave Marseille a 1-0 win over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, a rare success against their great rivals in a game delayed 24 hours by storms in southern France.

Moroccan defender Aguerd, signed just before the recent transfer deadline from West Ham United, scored his second goal in as many Ligue 1 appearances for his new club with five minutes gone at the Velodrome.

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier came for a deflected Mason Greenwood cross but got nothing on the ball, allowing Aguerd to head into the unguarded net and score the only goal of the game.

“We are not used to losing games,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side were undefeated in Ligue 1 last season until the end of April.