Earthquake in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to stay alert

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday offered prayers for the well-being and safety of the people following the earthquake occurring in different parts of the country.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed that May Allah Almighty keep everyone safe and secure the country from all calamities.

The prime minister also issued directives to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other concerned departments to remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation.

6.8 M earthquake in Pakistan, other countries

Tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries on Tuesday after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The Tremors were felt in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an earthquake jolted different cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter Scale and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km.

