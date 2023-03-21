Earthquake in Pakistan: Two killed, over 100 injured in Swat

SWAT: Two persons including a minor girl were killed and more than 100 people sustained injuries after a powerful earthquake jolted Swat and its adjoining areas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After an earthquake hits Pakistan, the roof of a house collapsed in the Midhan Shammari area of Swat, leaving a minor girl killed. In a wall collapse incident, a man lost his life in Shamozai Chungi.

More than 100 persons got injured in different incidents in the Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Emergency has been imposed in Saidu Hospital of Swat.

In Rawalpindi, cracks appeared on several buildings after the powerful quake. In Swabi’s Yar Hussain area, the roof of a dairy farm collapsed, however, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Five persons including a woman and three children got injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Swabi’s Sheikh Jana town.

Land sliding incidents were also reported in Kalam after the earthquake which blocked Kalam-Bahrain Road.

6.8 M earthquake in Pakistan, other countries

Tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries on Tuesday after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The Tremors were felt in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an earthquake jolted different cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter Scale and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km.

An earthquake originated on 21-03-2023 at 21:47 PST

Mag: 6.8

Depth: 180 km

Lat: 36.51 N

Long: 70.96 E

Epicentre: Hindukush Region, Afghanistan. PMD Islamabad. — PDMAKP OFFICIAL (@PDMAKP) March 21, 2023

