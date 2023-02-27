Earthquake jolts Gilgit and adjoining areas

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Gilgit and its adjoining areas on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Seismological Center detailed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 88 kilometres away from Gilgit northwest while its depth was 35 kilometres. The mild quake caused no life or property loss, according to the initial reports.

Yesterday, tremors were felt early morning in the Awaran district of Balochistan and adjacent areas.

Read more: Earthquake tremors jolt Islamabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and surrounding areas on Sunday morning. The residents came out of their homes reciting the ‘Kalma-e-Tayyaba’.

The Seismological Center furthered that its depth was 76 kilometres. However, it didn’t confirm the epicentre of the earthquake.

Comments