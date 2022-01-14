Earthquake jolts Islamabad, different parts of KP and GB

ISLAMABAD: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has jolted Islamabad and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Met Department, an earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Mansehra, Balakot, Battagram and its adjoining areas.

The tremors were also felt in some parts of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

The epicentre of the quake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and its depth was 100 kilometres.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported so far.

Earlier on January 12, earthquake tremors measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale had felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas.

The earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicentre was the ocean near Gwadar shore.

Comments