Earthquake jolts parts of Punjab

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Punjab on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in parts of Punjab including Gujrat, Jhelum, Nankana Sahib, Jalalpur Bhatian, Wazirabad, Shahkot, Bhalwal

The NSMC said the earthquake of 4.8 magnitude had a depth of 15 kilometers with epicenter near Kharian.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.

Earlier in August, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly in Swat.

Today’s tremors come after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and KP on August 29.

In July, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and surrounding areas.