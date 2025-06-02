Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shakes parts of Karachi

KARACHI: A 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday once again struck parts of Karachi in less than 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Karachi including Landhi, Malir, Quaidabad, and Port Qasim at 11.03 in the morning on Monday.

According to the seismic monitoring center, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was Quaidabad.

Although no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged, the tremors caused momentary panic among residents in the affected areas.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and stay alert for official updates in case of aftershocks.

This was the fourth time in 24 hours that parts of Karachi experienced earthquake tremors.

Earlier, the Seismological Center confirmed that the earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 12 kilometers. The epicenter was reported near Gadap Town, Karachi.

A local resident stated that the tremors lasted for about 6 to 7 seconds, creating a sense of fear among the public. It is noteworthy that mild tremors were also reported in Karachi the previous evening.