Earthquake tremors felt in Karachi

KARACHI: Tremors were felt in Karachi on Sunday as an earthquake struck the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the earthquake, which occurred near the Quaidabad area of Karachi, registered a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. The depth of the tremor was recorded at 10 kilometres.

The Seismological Centre confirmed that the epicentre was located close to Quaidabad, a densely populated area in the city. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received.

Earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province.

According to the seismological center, the epicenter of the earthquake was in south-east of from Zhob and the tremors were recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.

On May 18, moderate earthquake tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, jolted Swat and adjoining areas.

The authorities said that there was no immediate report of damage in the quake.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres, with the epicenter located in the Hindukush Mountain range, a seismically active zone stretching across Afghanistan and northern areas of Pakistan.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Swat region including Mingora and outskirts.

