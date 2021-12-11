3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Balochistan’s Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan’s Khuzdar Saturday evening, causing panic among residents, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had its epicenter 180km south of Khuzdar and its depth was 10km.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

On December 8, Tremors were felt in different parts of Karachi after an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit the metropolitan on Wednesday night.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) confirmed the earthquake in Karachi with tremors felt in Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sohrab Goth, and other parts of the city.

Other areas of the city that were hit by the tremors included Gulzar-e-Hijri, II Chundrigar Road, Quaidabad, Port Qasim, Saddar, Pehalwan Goth, Shah Faisal Colony, Lyari, Khadda Market, Delhi Colony, and other areas.

The Richter scale recorded the earthquake at 4.1 with an epicenter near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase 9 and a depth of 15 Kilometers, the PMD confirmed and added that the time of the tremors was recorded at 10:16 pm.

