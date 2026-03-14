Earthquake tremors felt in several areas of Karachi

Residents in several parts of Karachi felt earthquake tremors around midnight between Friday and Saturday, on 14 March 2026, particularly in the Landhi and Korangi areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake measured 4.0 in magnitude and had a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremor was recorded at 1:27 am.

Officials said the epicentre was located in the sea about 100 kilometres south of Karachi, in off-coast areas.

Tremors were reported in Landhi No. 2 and No. 4, as well as around Babar Market in Landhi. Residents in Korangi No. 6 also reported feeling the earthquake.

Read Also: Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolts several cities in Pakistan

Earlier on 25 Feb 2026, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck parts of Pakistan.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a depth of 114 kilometers, while its epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The tremors were widely felt across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat and Kurram, while residents in Islamabad and Peshawar also reported noticeable shaking.

In Punjab, the earthquake was felt in Pind Dadan Khan and nearby areas of Jhelum district, prompting people to come out of their homes and workplaces as a precaution.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation, while residents in affected areas were advised to remain alert.