Sunday, January 1, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Earthquake tremors jolt Swat, adjoining areas

test

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and adjoining areas of the city.

The depth of the earthquake was 179 kilometres and its epicentre was in the Hindukush region.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no casualty was reported so far.

Earlier on October 12, an earthquake of 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and its epicentre was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.