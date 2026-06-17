ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs2.1 billion for the construction of a model prison in Islamabad as part of adjustments to development allocations for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The ECC met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and approved a number of Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the committee approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control for a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs2.19 billion for the NADRA-TDP-ERP/KP-CCSDP project.

The allocation will facilitate the continuation of project operations under the World Bank-financed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizen-Centered Service Delivery Project.

The committee also approved a TSG of Rs5 billion in favour of the Directorate General Immigration and Passports for the settlement of outstanding liabilities related to the printing of passport booklets and to ensure uninterrupted passport services.

In addition, the ECC approved adjustments in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 allocations through a TSG amounting to Rs2.12 billion for three development projects under the Interior Division. These include the Construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, the National Police Hospital Project, and the Foreign National Security Cell Dashboard and Allied Facilities project.

The committee further approved a summary submitted by the Interior and Narcotics Control Division for a TSG of Rs240.5 million in favour of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for the repair of helicopters to support its operational requirements.

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The ECC also approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the continuation of gas supply arrangements for the SNGPL-based urea manufacturing plants, Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech, until June 30, 2026. The decision is aimed at ensuring fertilizer availability and maintaining stability in the domestic urea market.