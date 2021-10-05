ECC likely to place ban on tomatoes, onions’ export

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is likely to place a ban on the import of tomatoes and onions from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the ECC meeting scheduled for October 07 would mull over a summary from the food ministry regarding a ban on the import of tomatoes and onions.

“There are chances that the summary will sail through the meeting,” they said.

The meeting would also consider a summary regarding the National Remittance Loyalty Programme besides also mulling over the availability of wheat for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and a report on determining the prices of cotton.

“Provision of wheat to Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also be a part of the ECC agenda,” they said. The meeting headed by Shaukat Tarin may also approve budget estimates 2020-21 for EOBI.

Read More: ECC GIVES GO-AHEAD TO KAMYAB PAKISTAN PROGRAMME

An approval of security agreement for small hydropower projects under the power generation policy 2015 will also be approved during the meeting, they said adding that a tax and duty exemptions will also be given on local manufactured COVID-detection machines.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!