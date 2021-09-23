ECC gives go-ahead to Kamyab Pakistan Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday formally approved the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), ARY News reported.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair, approved Kamyab Pakistan Programme. The programme will be launched this month.

In the first phase, the programme will be launched in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In the second phase, the Kamyab Pakistan Programme will be extended to the underprivileged regions of Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The Economic Coordination Committee also approved import of sugar and wheat to ensure availability of the commodities at affordable prices.

It also accorded approval to import 120,000 MT of wheat and purchase of 40,000 MT of wheat from PASSCO by the World Food Programme.

The ECC gave approval for payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills on monthly basis till implementation of the complete human resource retrenchment plan.

The ECC considered and a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs50 million for construction of Frontier Constabulary Training Centre at Michni in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Approval was also granted regarding 40 percent payment of the total amount payable to IPPs of 2002 policy.